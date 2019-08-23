You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand central bank chief says pleased with current policy

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 8:41 AM

nz_adrianorr_230841.jpg
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr told Bloomberg TV in Wyoming that the cut to 1 per cent allowed them to get ahead of any economic slowdown and reduce the probability of having to do a lot more later.
PHOTO: AP

[WELLINGTON] The head of New Zealand's central bank on Thursday said he was "pleased" with where policy was at present, having cut interest rates by a sharp 50 basis points earlier this month.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr told Bloomberg TV in Wyoming that the cut to 1 per cent allowed them to get ahead of any economic slowdown and reduce the probability of having to do a lot more later.

"So we're pleased with where we are," Mr Orr said.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.3 per cent to US$0.6383 as the market interpreted the comment to mean there was less chance the central bank would ease policy again at its next meeting in late September. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_STJO23_3871642.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

'Productive longevity' is behind proposals for older workers

BP_SGcbd_230819_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Accounting bodies, IMDA roll out plan to help smaller firms adopt technology

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly