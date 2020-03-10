You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand central bank does not need alternative policy at this time

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 10:38 AM

rk_RB-NZ_100320.jpg
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) does not need to use unconventional monetary policy just yet but is considering steps to ensure strong and sustained economic growth, Governor Adrian Orr said in a speech on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) does not need to use unconventional monetary policy just yet but is considering steps to ensure strong and sustained economic growth, Governor Adrian Orr said in a speech on Tuesday.

The RBNZ will continue using its official cash rate, currently at 1.00 per cent, until it reaches the zero lower bound, Mr Orr said.

"The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has not, and still does not, need to use alternative monetary policy instruments to the OCR. But it is best to be prepared," Mr Orr said in a speech titled 'Navigating at Low Altitude: Monetary Policy with Very Low Interest rates'.

The chance that its cash rate would be 1 per cent lower than now in two years was about 20 per cent, which means while an effective zero bound was far from the most likely outcome it could not be ruled out, Mr Orr said.

Possible unconventional policy steps under consideration include forward guidance, negative rates and interest rate swaps. It is also looking at large-scale asset purchases as well as buying foreign currency assets to lower the New Zealand dollar.

SEE ALSO

Down the rate-cut wishing well

The kiwi was last down 0.1 per cent at US$0.6327, having fallen nearly 6 per cent since the beginning of this year.

"All of the conventional and unconventional monetary policy interventions discussed will be more effective when coordinated with supporting whole-of-government intervention activities," Mr Orr said.

Although Mr Orr's speech did not discuss current economic conditions or outlook for the cash rate, he said RBNZ policymakers would need to account for international monetary and fiscal responses at the next rate review on March 25.

The RBNZ slashed interest rates by 75 basis points last year and is widely expected to ease by another 25 basis points later this month to a record low 0.75 per cent.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 10:45 AM
Government & Economy

China inflation slips but stays high on virus, food worries

[BEIJING] Consumer inflation in China remained high in February, official data showed Tuesday, as the coronavirus...

Mar 10, 2020 10:40 AM
Consumer

'If we sanitise, it will be fine': cruise fans ignore US alert

[MIAMI] At the world's busiest cruise port, thousands of vacationers paid little heed to a government warning that...

Mar 10, 2020 10:34 AM
Transport

Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback

[BENGALURU] Shares of Boeing dropped more than 12 per cent on Monday amid a broader market plunge as pressure...

Mar 10, 2020 10:30 AM
Government & Economy

Trump has not been tested for novel coronavirus: White House

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump has not been tested for the novel coronavirus, the White House said on Monday...

Mar 10, 2020 10:27 AM
Government & Economy

China Feb PPI down 0.4% year-on-year, CPI up 5.2%

[BEIJING] China's producer prices in February fell 0.4 per cent from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.