You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand central bank says risks remain elevated, LVR appropriate for now

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 6:45 AM

BP_Reserve Bank of New Zealand_290519_10.jpg
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday that the country's financial system is resilient, but risks remain elevated, adding that the current loan-to-value ratio (LVR) is appropriate.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Wednesday that the country's financial system is resilient, but risks remain elevated, adding that the current loan-to-value ratio (LVR) is appropriate.

"The current LVR settings remain appropriate for now, with any further easing subject to continuing subdued growth in credit and house prices and banks maintaining prudent lending standards," Governor Adrian Orr said in the bank's half-yearly financial stability review.

The RBNZ had eased mortgage restrictions and signalled plans to ramp up banks' capital requirements in its previous review.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

lwx_raffles place_290519_3.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Govt infocomm-tech tenders worth billions open to SMEs

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening