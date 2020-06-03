You are here

New Zealand could return to normal life as early as next week: PM

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 12:01 PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday she could lift all social distancing measures to return the country to normal life, bar the international border closure, as early as next week.
Ms Ardern will decide on Monday whether the country is ready to shift...

