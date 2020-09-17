You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand economy shrinks record 12%, enters recession

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 7:44 AM

rk_newzealand_170920.jpg
New Zealand's economy posted a record fall in the June quarter, according to official data Wednesday that also confirmed a Covid-19-induced recession as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern heads into next month's general election.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's economy posted a record fall in the June quarter, according to official data Wednesday that also confirmed a Covid-19-induced recession as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern heads into next month's general election.

"The 12.2-per cent fall in quarterly GDP is by far the largest on record in New Zealand," the national statistics agency said.

The reporting period covers April to June, coinciding with a strict lockdown that began in late March and began easing in late May.

Stats NZ spokesman Paul Pascoe said the closure of New Zealand's borders since March 19 had also had a huge impact of some sectors of the economy.

"Industries like retail, accommodation and restaurants, and transport saw significant declines in production because they were most directly affected by the international travel ban and strict nationwide lockdown," he said.

SEE ALSO

US churches going digital boosts NZ's Pushpay

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Other industries, like food and beverage manufacturing, were essential services and fell much less."

The second-quarter decline follows a 1.6-per cent contraction in the first three months of 2020, confirming widespread expectations that New Zealand is in recession.

However, the 12.2-per cent figure was below the 16 per cent predicted by the government this week and fell well short of the 23.5 per cent forecast in the budget last May.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the better-than-expected outcome was due to policies implemented by Ms Ardern's government, which will go to the polls seeking a second term on October 17.

"Going hard and early means that we can come back faster and stronger," he said.

"Economists expect the current September quarter to show a record jump back to growth in the economy."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore exports rise by 7.7% in August as electronics recover from year-ago low base

Trump says no TikTok deal yet amid security concerns

Bank of England gears up for next stimulus push

Fires continue to rage in US as smoke reaches Europe

UK's Johnson says he has 'every hope' of avoiding no-deal with EU

Brazil central bank maintains key interest rate at 2%

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 17, 2020 08:30 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore exports rise by 7.7% in August as electronics recover from year-ago low base

SINGAPORE exports kept up their growth momentum in August, with both electronics and non-electronics shipments...

Sep 17, 2020 08:22 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says no TikTok deal yet amid security concerns

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wasn't ready to approve a deal for an American company to...

Sep 17, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday tracking falls on Wall Street, a day after Japan's parliament elected...

Sep 17, 2020 08:06 AM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust issues demand to some master lessees to pay rent or vacate

EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) has served "pay/perform or quit" statutory notices to its master lessees in US states...

Sep 17, 2020 08:00 AM
Garage

Lightspeed swoops in on bright spots in S-E Asian startups

DESPITE the gloomy skies, US-headquartered Lightspeed Venture Partners is bullish on South-east Asian startups that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.