You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand job ads fall 1.6% in June: ANZ survey

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 6:25 AM

328808535_0-20.jpg
Job advertisements in New Zealand slipped 1.6 per cent in June from the previous month, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WELLINGTON] Job advertisements in New Zealand slipped 1.6 per cent in June from the previous month, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Wednesday.

Annual growth calculated on a three-month average eased to 2.9 per cent from 3.9 per cent the previous month.

Declining business sentiment well as higher wage costs from an increase in the minimum wage were carrying over into fewer job ads, despite a nationwide labour shortage, ANZ economists said.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

US allows ZTE transactions to maintain networks

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Businesses at 'breaking point' over lack of clarity on Brexit

Former Malaysia PM Najib arrested in 1MDB probe

Trump moves to block China Mobile's US entry, flagging security concerns

China issues US travel warning amid trade tensions

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
4 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
5 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

singaporecompaniesbills_040716.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Payment performance for local firms dips in Q2, led by wholesale trade

BT_20180704_PRIME_3489656.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Startups

Amazon sales event Prime Day debuts in Singapore on July 16

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening