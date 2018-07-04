New Zealand job ads fall 1.6% in June: ANZ survey

Job advertisements in New Zealand slipped 1.6 per cent in June from the previous month, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Wednesday.

Annual growth calculated on a three-month average eased to 2.9 per cent from 3.9 per cent the previous month.

Declining business sentiment well as higher wage costs from an increase in the minimum wage were carrying over into fewer job ads, despite a nationwide labour shortage, ANZ economists said.

REUTERS