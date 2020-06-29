You are here

New Zealand job numbers picked up in May

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 9:03 AM

New Zealand's job numbers rose slightly in May after a substantial fall in April, the statistics department said on Monday.
New Zealand's job numbers rose slightly in May after a substantial fall in April, the statistics department said on Monday.

The total number of filled jobs rose 0.8 per cent in seasonally adjusted terms in May, compared with the previous month, Statistics New Zealand said in a statement.

This contrasts with the fall of 1.6 per cent in April, it said.

New Zealand was put under a strict lockdown through most of April as the government tried to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Social and economic restrictions were eased in May, and were lifted entirely in June, as the country successfully contained the community transmission of Covid-19.

The government has announced a series of economic measures, including wage subsidy schemes, to help companies keep staff employed.

"May saw a turnaround in monthly total filled jobs. The full lockdown throughout April brought reports of businesses hibernating to try to weather the storm with assistance from the wage subsidy," economic statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

The filled jobs were calculated by averaging weekly jobs paid during the month, based on tax data, Stats NZ said.

Filled jobs include jobs paid by employers who are being subsidised by the Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme, it said.

REUTERS

