New Zealand may remove all virus restrictions next week

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 2:37 PM

New Zealand's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus may be lifted next week, after the country all but eliminated the virus domestically.
PHOTO: AFP

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that all remaining restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus may be lifted next week, after the country all but eliminated the virus domestically.

Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand could move to alert level one next week,...

