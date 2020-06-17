New Zealand no longer free of coronavirus as two women test positive

Get our introductory offer at only
Wellington
IT TOOK just eight days for New Zealand to lose its Covid-free status when two women who had been given permission to leave quarantine early after arriving from abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who...
