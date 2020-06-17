You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand no longer free of coronavirus as two women test positive

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Wellington

IT TOOK just eight days for New Zealand to lose its Covid-free status when two women who had been given permission to leave quarantine early after arriving from abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Self-service buffet lines suspended even as dining-in set to resume

Average number of new daily Covid-19 cases continues to fall

Over 20 companies pre-picked in limited tender for TraceTogether Token: GovTech

Singapore retains top spot in global competitiveness ranking

US economic recovery hinges on Covid-19 coming under control: Powell

Trump eyes US$1t of infrastructure to spur economy

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 17, 2020 12:16 AM
Banking & Finance

China's gay dating app owner plans Nasdaq IPO

[BEIJING] BlueCity Holdings, owner of China's biggest dating app for gay men, aims to raise US$50 million from an...

Jun 17, 2020 12:10 AM
Consumer

Sweden's Telia In talks with Turkish sovereign wealth fund for Turkcell stake

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden's multinational telecommunications company Telia is in talks to sell all or part of its stake in...

Jun 17, 2020 12:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux and Utico lock horns over deadline for rescue deal

EMBATTLED water-treatment group Hyflux and one-time white knight Utico are at odds over whether last year’s...

Jun 17, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

Karaoke startup Popsical gets S$6.9m in funding led by Quest

SINGAPORE-BASED Popsical, a startup that has created a home karaoke system combining a compact palm-sized device...

Jun 16, 2020 11:40 PM
Technology

Amazon unveils visual aid to workplace distancing

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon said Tuesday it was introducing a "distance assistant" as part of its effort to reduce virus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.