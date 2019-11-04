You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand PM announces upgrade of free trade deal with China

Mon, Nov 04, 2019 - 1:39 PM

file77tcrghvaev18epqh37u.jpg
"This ensures our upgraded free trade agreement will remain the best that China has with any country," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in the statement issued after her bilateral meeting with China's Premier, Li Keqiang, in Thailand at the East Asia Summit.
PHOTO: AFP

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand said on Monday it has concluded a deal to upgrade its free trade agreement with China which has been under negotiations for years.

The upgraded agreement will make exporting to China easier and reduce compliance costs for New Zealand exports by millions of dollars each year, the trade ministry said in a statement.

The upgrade would ensure nearly all New Zealand's wood and paper trade to China will have preferential access over the next 10 years, it said.

"This ensures our upgraded free trade agreement will remain the best that China has with any country," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in the statement issued after her bilateral meeting with China's Premier, Li Keqiang, in Thailand at the East Asia Summit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The upgrade also secures a commitment from Beijing to promote environmental protections and ensure that environmental standards are not used for trade protectionist purposes, it added.

SEE ALSO

Asean summit: Talks on Asian trade deal 'conclusive', Thai minister says

New Zealand was the first developed country to sign a free trade agreement with China in 2008. It has been working with Beijing to upgrade the agreement for the last three years.

China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, with annual two-way trade recently exceeding NZ$32 billion (S$28 billion).

The relationship hit a stumbling block under Ms Ardern's coalition government after it criticised China's lending to the Pacific, and rejected a bid to allow Chinese technology giant Huawei to take part in the country's planned 5G network.

Ties, however, improved after Ms Ardern's trip to Beijing earlier this year.

New Zealand said existing conditions have been maintained on dairy trade in this upgrade, with all safeguard tariffs to be eliminated within just over two years for most products and four years for milk powder.

Next steps include legal verification of the draft text, with the signing and release of the text expected in early 2020, the statement said.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Vietnam to announce 25.4% upward GDP revision this month

Hong Kong braces for protests as two critical after weekend clashes

Moon, Abe back dialogue to resolve S Korea-Japan dispute

Asean summit: Talks on Asian trade deal 'conclusive', Thai minister says

Worker dies in crane collapse at Novena construction site of new TTSH rehab hub

New grant for Singapore workplaces to promote active mobility

BREAKING

Nov 4, 2019 03:50 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks hit 4-month high on positive US data, trade deal hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares touched a four-month high on Monday boosted by upbeat US jobs data and optimism over...

Nov 4, 2019 03:47 PM
Stocks

Global equities buck October effect; STI posts 4% gain: SGX

EQUITY benchmarks across most countries bucked the "October effect" last month, with the Straits Times Index (STI)...

Nov 4, 2019 03:31 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH launches new perpetual bond

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a perpetual issue on Monday, its second such deal this year.

Nov 4, 2019 03:21 PM
Banking & Finance

HKMA says financial system strong; Exchange Fund Q3 investment income drops

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's banking system is in strong shape and dollar peg does not need to change, the Hong Kong...

Nov 4, 2019 03:01 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudis save up for Aramco share sale many see as one-way bet

[RIYADH] It's the day so many ordinary Saudis have eagerly awaited.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly