New Zealand PM Ardern declares national emergency to tackle Covid-19

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 9:30 AM

AB_ardern_250320.jpg
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a state of national emergency as the country prepares to go into a complete lockdown at midnight to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declared a state of national emergency as the country prepares to go into a complete lockdown at midnight to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"Its a state of emergency to preserve our way of life," Ms Ardern said in a speech in parliament on Wednesday, declaring a state of national emergency. The country will go into its highest level of alert from midnight.

The number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand rose to 205, authorities announced earlier in the day. 

REUTERS

