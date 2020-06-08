You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated' and life can resume without restrictions

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 4:18 PM

file7akbzvz2emvkcckybp5.jpg
Public and private events, the retail and hospitality industries and all public transport could resume without social distancing norms still in place across much of the world, she said.
PHOTO: AFP

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the coronavirus domestically and will lift all containment measures except for border controls, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, making it one of the first countries to do so.

Public and private events, the retail and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

386 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 2 in community

Britain starts mandatory self-quarantine for arrivals

Japan's service sector sentiment rises 7.6 points in May

Vietnam ratifies free trade deal with European Union

US$140b at stake for Hong Kong tycoons backing security law

Japan details some spending in controversial 10t yen budget reserves

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 04:33 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with small gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished marginally higher Monday, clocking up a sixth straight gain, following a...

Jun 8, 2020 04:17 PM
Garage

Fintech startups Ayannah, Equity Capital Advisors merge; Singapore-based entity raising up to US$50m

PHILIPPINES-BASED digital financial services provider Ayannah and India-based payments company Equity Capital...

Jun 8, 2020 04:16 PM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore hires senior UBS banker as new global head of products

BANK of Singapore, the private banking arm of OCBC, on Monday said it has appointed veteran banker Lim Leong Guan as...

Jun 8, 2020 04:14 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares gain as upbeat US jobs report fuels rebound hopes

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained on Monday for the seventh session, the longest winning streak since last...

Jun 8, 2020 04:09 PM
Banking & Finance

LVMH-backed private equity firm hires ex-TPG veteran in Asia

[SHANGHAI] L Catterton, the US$20 billion consumer-focused private equity firm co-founded by luxury retailer LVMH,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.