New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus

Sat, Mar 14, 2020 - 12:30 PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self-isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

People from small South Pacific island countries, which currently have no reported cases, will be exempted, Ms Ardern said in a news conference. New Zealand has a large South Pacific islander population.

All cruise ships will also be told not to come to New Zealand until June 30, she said.

Ms Ardern said these were "far-reaching and unprecedented" measures to tackle a global pandemic. New Zealand has six confirmed cases and has not recorded any deaths.

REUTERS

