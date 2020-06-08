You are here

New Zealand says it has no active Covid-19 cases in the country

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 10:23 AM

New Zealand has no active cases of Covid-19 in the country for the first time since February 28, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The last person who was being monitored for coronavirus has now been released from isolation as he's been symptom-free and is...

