New Zealand to lift coronavirus curbs in most of country on Sept 21

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 11:00 AM

New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on Sept 21, except in its biggest city, Auckland, which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand will lift coronavirus restrictions across the country on Sept 21, except in its biggest city, Auckland, which is the epicentre of a second wave of infections, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Ms Ardern said Auckland's restrictions would be reviewed...

