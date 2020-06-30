You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Zealand to use virtual digital platforms to host Apec summit

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 8:45 AM

rk_winstonpeters_300620.jpg
New Zealand will use virtual digital platforms to host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) group summit next year, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SYDNEY] New Zealand will use virtual digital platforms to host the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) group summit next year, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday.

The decision to go virtual was due to the global disruption caused by Covid-19, including border restrictions, Mr Peters said in a statement.

"Given the current global environment, planning to have such a large volume of high-level visitors in New Zealand from late 2020 onwards is impractical," Mr Peters said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China reports 19 new Covid-19 cases, including 7 in Beijing

US 'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to 13 murders, confesses to almost 50 rapes

Twitch, Reddit hate crackdown targets Trump, supporters

WHO to send team to China as it warns pandemic far from over

US ends arms exports, China restricts visas in Hong Kong row

UK reimposes lockdown on virus-hit city of Leicester

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 30, 2020 08:51 AM
Companies & Markets

First Reit unit serves termination notice on development agreement for Indonesia hospital

A WHOLLY-OWNED subsidiary of First Real Estate Investment Trust (First Reit) has served a termination notice to a...

Jun 30, 2020 08:50 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SPH, IHH Healthcare, UOB, Hatten Land

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

Jun 30, 2020 08:41 AM
Government & Economy

China reports 19 new Covid-19 cases, including 7 in Beijing

[SHANGHAI] China on Tuesday reported 19 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 29, up from 12 a day earlier...

Jun 30, 2020 08:27 AM
Government & Economy

US 'Golden State Killer' pleads guilty to 13 murders, confesses to almost 50 rapes

[LOS ANGELES] A US former policeman dubbed the "Golden State Killer" pleaded guilty to 13 murders Monday, as well as...

Jun 30, 2020 08:25 AM
Garage

Robotics startup Botsync bags seed funding from Wong Fong, Seeds Capital

SINGAPORE-BASED robotics startup Botsync has bagged an undisclosed amount of seed funding in a round jointly led by...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.