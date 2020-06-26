New Zealand tourism on a slippery slope as ski season kicks off

Get our introductory offer at only
[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's tourism industry is suffering, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday as she launched the ski season in the absence of foreign visitors, who are being kept out to keep the novel coronavirus at bay.
Ms Ardern has urged New Zealanders to travel at home and...
