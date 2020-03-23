Next MAS decision to be released March 30, instead of April

SINGAPORE'S next half-yearly monetary policy decision will be released at 8am on March 30, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Monday.

The MAS' monetary policy statement is usually released in April and October each year. This year's earlier statement comes as economists expect significant monetary easing in the light of the Covid-19 outbreak's ongoing economic toll.

Following latest inflation figures on Monday, more economists now see a chance that the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate policy band will be re-centered lower, in addition to earlier expectations that its slope would be flattened.