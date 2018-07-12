Next Nafta meeting likely in Washington at end of month: Mexican minister

The next meeting about the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) will likely take place in Washington during the last week of July, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Mr Guajardo said that he was working out the details of the meeting with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

"The responsibility that I have … is to seek out every opportunity to bring this agreement to a solution that works for everyone," Mr Guajardo said. "If there is room before the end of this administration, we will certainly take advantage of the opportunity to conclude (negotiations)."

Mexico's president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is due to take office on December 1.

The United States, Canada and Mexico have been negotiating to revamp the 24-year-old trade pact since August, but talks have stalled over US demands on autos and other issues.

