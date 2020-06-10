You are here

NGO warns pandemic to aggravate Africa's 'neglected' crises

Wed, Jun 10, 2020

rk_JanEgeland_100620.jpg
"Covid-19 is spreading across Africa, and many of the most neglected communities are already devastated by the economic shocks of the pandemic," NRC's secretary general Jan Egeland said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OSLO] The new coronavirus pandemic risks aggravating the woes of people already suffering from the world's most neglected crises, especially in Africa, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) aid group said Wednesday.

"Covid-19 is spreading across Africa, and many of the most neglected...

