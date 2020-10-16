You are here

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including eight imported

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 3:54 PM

rk_SG-covidcases_161020.jpg
There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,901.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[SINGAPORE] There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,901.

They included one case in a worker's dormitory here, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices...

