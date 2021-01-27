No cash flow? S$42.6m still awaiting claims from corporate owners

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
COMPANIES looking to ease their cash flow situation in these difficult times may want to check out a government website where S$42.6 million, including the largest single sum of S$190,000, is waiting to be claimed by businesses.
According to the Ministry of Finance (MOF...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes