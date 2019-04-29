No clear majority in Spain's election with 80% of votes counted

By party, the Socialists of Spain's outgoing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (pictured) led with 123 seats in the 350-seat parliament while centre-right Ciudadanos would have 57 seats.

[MADRID] Neither the rightist or the leftist political bloc in Spain was holding a clear majority in Sunday's national election, according to a tally of results from the interior ministry with 80 per cent of votes counted.

There was speculation before the election about a possible coalition between them though both parties' leaders have ruled it out. The preliminary data would give them a potential parliamentary majority.

The right-wing mainstream conservative PP party was pegged at 65 seats, far-left Unidas Podemos at 42 and far-right Vox at 24.

