You are here

Home > Government & Economy

No-deal Brexit risk bigger than firms think: business chief

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

UK companies and politicians are underestimating the chances of a no-deal Brexit, the head of a business group said.

Britain could tumble out of the European Union by accident or be forced out without a deal by EU leaders impatient with the country's chaotic effort to leave the bloc, Edwin Morgan, interim director general of the Institute of Directors, said in an interview.

"We do have the risk of no deal happening by accident and businesses still being unprepared," said Mr Morgan, whose organisation has about 30,000 members, comprising company directors and executives. "There's a bit of a feeling of complacency."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

UK companies got a respite when politicians averted a no-deal Brexit this spring and the EU postponed Britain's departure to Oct 31 after Prime Minister Theresa May failed to win support in Parliament for her exit deal. Without an agreement, trade between the UK and the EU would switch to World Trade Organization rules, meaning new customs checks and tariffs that threaten widespread disruption for business.

Mrs May could be replaced by a Conservative leader who supports a no-deal divorce, or French President Emmanuel Macron might block a further Brexit delay, Mr Morgan said. The UK could also drop out of the EU in the aftermath of a general election or second referendum, he said. "It's a higher possibility than Parliament is currently saying."

With economic data suggesting slower UK growth, the trade stakes are huge. The rest of the EU is Britain's biggest trading partner, accounting for 48 per cent of UK goods exports and 53 per cent of imports in 2017.

UK companies could also be less willing to prepare for no-deal in October because they feel they wasted money on preparations earlier in the year, Mr Morgan said.

A split House of Commons has rejected a no-deal Brexit at least twice this year. A poll ahead of European Parliament elections this month suggests that Nigel Farage's Brexit Party, which supports a no-deal exit, leads among UK voters with 34 per cent support. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Trump's new tariffs put China at centre of 2020 re-election bid

Economies in Asia to dominate 7% growth club in 2020s

EU rich-poor divide widens but bloc still among top in fighting inequality: report

French MPs approve law on speedy Notre-Dame restoration

China outlines 3 disagreements in US trade talks

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

Must Read

BT_20190513_JLMARVEL_3778780.jpg
May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

lwx_jo cho_130519_4.jpg
May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Marvelstone silent on progress of its plans; web page blank; Lattice 80 UK dissolved

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening