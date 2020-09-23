You are here

No-deal Brexit will hit UK economy more than Covid-19: study

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 6:47 AM

A "no-deal" Brexit could be three times more costly to Britain's economy in the long term than the coronavirus outbreak, a new study published Tuesday warned.
[LONDON] A "no-deal" Brexit could be three times more costly to Britain's economy in the long term than the coronavirus outbreak, a new study published Tuesday warned.

The think-tank UK in a Changing Europe said the political and economic effects of the pandemic were likely to mitigate or...

