No ERP charges until at least June 28: LTA

Sun, May 31, 2020 - 5:14 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

ELECTRONIC Road Pricing (ERP) will continue to be suspended until June 28, even as Singapore embarks on the first phase of reopening its economy, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

ERP charging could resume from June 29 following an ERP rate review that LTA said will resume from...

