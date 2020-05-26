You are here

Home > Government & Economy

No evidence of anti-competitive behaviour by petrol firms in S'pore: Tan Wu Meng

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 2:17 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

THERE is no evidence of anti-competitive behaviour by petrol companies in Singapore, and a fall in crude oil prices may not always mean a drop in retail petrol prices, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng in Parliament on Tuesday.

When crude oil is refined, it separates into different products in roughly fixed proportions, so changes in demand for some refined products can affect others, he said in response to a question from Member of Parliament Ang Wei Neng.

For instance, demand for jet fuel has fallen dramatically due to global travel restrictions, meaning that refineries must store the excess jet fuel supply, reduce the price so as to sell more, or reduce the production of jet fuel.

Storing excess supply requires space, and reducing the price will not help if jets are simply not flying. If refineries decide to reduce the production of jet fuel, this will also reduce the production of other refined products, including retail petrol. The lower supply of retail petrol would thus exert upward pressure on prices, said Dr Tan.

Another factor is that if refineries are still processing crude oil purchased before prices fell, there may be a lag before the lower crude oil prices pass through to end products.

SEE ALSO

Oil steadies as demand uncertainty tempers supply cuts

Furthermore, the price that consumers pay for petrol also depends on petrol companies' operating costs, land costs, duties and taxes, and discounts and rebates, said Dr Tan, noting a 2017 study that found refined petrol costs accounted for less than a third of the listed retail petrol price.

As for Mr Ang's question as to whether there are indications that the major oil companies in Singapore behave like an oligopoly, Dr Tan said that partly due to the Republic's small market, an oligopolistic-type structure can be found in several sectors, including supermarkets and cinemas.

While harm can arise from an oligopoly model if there is anti-competitive behaviour, Dr Tan cited a 2017 study by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) that found that while major petrol retailers do regularly monitor and respond to each other's prices and promotions, prices do not always move in tandem among them.

There was also no observable pricing patterns, such as a clear price leader, either for price increases or price decreases, he said. CCCS is monitoring closely and will take enforcement action should evidence of anti-competitive activity surface, he added. 

Mr Ang asked if fuel companies could be made to publish breakdowns of their cost components, and noted the perception that pump prices do rise when oil prices do.

Dr Tan replied that the empirical evidence does not suggest the listed retail price adjusts downwards slower or by a smaller amount compared to upward price adjustments. The 2017 study found that adjustments to listed prices took place over eight days for increases and six days for decreases.

As for cost breakdowns, some of this could be commercially sensitive, but the government "is prepared to work with Case (Consumers Association of Singapore), agencies and companies to see if there are ways to put more of this information out there".

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore inflation turns negative in April as services, retail costs fall

Singapore factory output up 13% in April, biomedical manufacturing doubles: EDB

China's mask boom takes fabric away for nappy makers

Fortitude Budget could help to deal with expected rise in retrenchments: MOM official

BOJ's Kuroda says ready to ease more including via new steps

California opens places of worship, in-store retail businesses: health officials

BREAKING NEWS

May 26, 2020 02:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust's sponsor directors confirm resignations on May 26

HOWARD Wu and Taylor Woods on Tuesday stepped down from the boards of Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) managers.

May 26, 2020 02:07 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation turns negative in April as services, retail costs fall

BOTH core and headline inflation in Singapore turned negative in April amid steeper declines in the costs of...

May 26, 2020 02:06 PM
Life & Culture

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

[HONG KONG] Macau gambling king Stanley Ho, who built a business empire from scratch in the former Portuguese colony...

May 26, 2020 02:01 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australia's New Century takes aim at Vale's New Caledonia assets

[MELBOURNE] Australia's New Century Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it was in talks with Brazilian miner Vale SA to...

May 26, 2020 01:10 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output up 13% in April, biomedical manufacturing doubles: EDB

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing output in April increased for a second consecutive month following...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.