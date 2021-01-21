You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'No evidence of decline' in Covid-19 rates in England's third lockdown

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 10:42 AM

rk_london_210121.jpg
A third pandemic lockdown appears to be having little impact on rates of COVID-19 in England, researchers warned on Thursday, with prevalence of the disease"very high" and "no evidence of decline" in the first 10 days of renewed restrictions.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] A third pandemic lockdown appears to be having little impact on rates of COVID-19 in England, researchers warned on Thursday, with prevalence of the disease"very high" and "no evidence of decline" in the first 10 days of renewed restrictions.

Until rates of Covid-19 are reduced...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

ECB meets as virus woes weigh on eurozone

Bank of England's Bailey expects 'pronounced recovery' for economy

WHO plans slew of Covid-19 vaccine approvals for global rollout

Taiwan-Biden ties off to strong start with invite for top diplomat

Australian economy forecast to rebound in 2021 as pandemic subsides: poll

Biden to roll back Trump policies, remake US role in climate crisis

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 21, 2021 10:50 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares open higher as Biden inauguration boosts sentiment

[BENGALURU] Australian shares advanced on Thursday, helped by gains among technology and gold stocks, as broader...

Jan 21, 2021 10:46 AM
Government & Economy

ECB meets as virus woes weigh on eurozone

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday to take stock of their monetary stimulus...

Jan 21, 2021 10:39 AM
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit prices 200m euro notes due in 2025 at 2.125%

A SUBSIDIARY of Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) has priced a new tap issue of 200...

Jan 21, 2021 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of England's Bailey expects 'pronounced recovery' for economy

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday he expected Britain's economy would recover...

Jan 21, 2021 10:31 AM
Government & Economy

WHO plans slew of Covid-19 vaccine approvals for global rollout

[BRUSSELS] The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to approve several Covid-19 vaccines from Western and Chinese...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CICT, SIAEC, GK Goh, SIIC Environment, GHY Culture & Media

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust posts Q4 DPU of 2.63 S cents

MNCs eye local market hires, instead of expat pool, to drive strategic growth in S-E Asia

Gaming revenue at Genting Singapore bouncing back on domestic market demand

Singapore stocks open higher on Thursday as Biden takes office; STI up 0.2%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for