No Nafta deal, talks to resume next week

Sat, Sep 01, 2018 - 6:53 AM

[WASHINGTON] Negotiations between Canada and the United States on a continental trade pact ended without a deal Friday but will resume next week, Canadian and US sources said.

"We will resume negotiations next week," a Canadian official close to the talks said, after Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland was seen leaving the US trade representative's offices in Washington.

Ms Freeland is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4:30 pm (1830 GMT) at the Canadian embassy.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's office also issued a statement, saying the negotiations over the past four days were "constructive, and we made progress.

"Our officials are continuing to work toward agreement. The USTR team will meet with Minister Freeland and her colleagues Wednesday of next week," said the statement.

Mr Lighthizer said the White House had informed Congress Friday that it intends to sign a new free trade deal with Mexico - and possibly with Canada - within 90 days.

He said the agreement will have "huge benefits for our workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses."

AFP

