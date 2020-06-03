No new cases of Covid-19 in Wuhan after city-wide test

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Beijing
THE Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began, has found no new cases of people suffering from Covid-19 after testing almost its entire population, and 300 asymptomatic carriers of the virus, officials said on Tuesday.
Authorities launched the vast...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes