You are here

Home > Government & Economy

No respite as monsoon rains pound South Asia

Wed, Jul 17, 2019 - 9:12 PM

doc769dnamn0za5iiq4gg4_doc76910v1zcvk1man67bjt.jpg
People make their way through a flooded road during heavy monsoon rains in Lahore, Pakistan, 16 July 2019
EPA

[NEW DELHI] Heavy monsoon rains across South Asia claimed more lives Wednesday, with the death toll passing 200 as authorities tried to reach stranded villagers cut off by surging floodwaters.

The annual deluge is crucial to replenishing water supplies in the impoverished region, but the rains from June to September often turn deadly.

Across India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan, millions of residents have been affected and hundreds of thousands displaced, with homes and boats washed away.

In flood-prone Bangladesh, which is criss-crossed by rivers, around one-third of the country is underwater and people were being killed by lightning strikes, officials said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In India, the death toll rose to at least 120 and entire communities were cut off by rising floodwaters which damaged or submerged roads.

"It's been 15 days (since) this area has been flooded," a local resident in Assam, where the death toll reached 22, told AFP.

"The damage it has caused is very bad. Cattle have also been affected. Everything has been destroyed."

Video footage shared on social media showed rescuers pulling a rhinoceros calf from swollen floodwaters at the state's World Heritage-listed Kaziranga National Park, which is home to two-thirds of the world's remaining one-horned rhinos.

In Bihar, which borders Nepal - and like Assam is one of the worst-affected regions in India - locals told AFP they were unable to reach food supplies.

Some 33 deaths have been reported and 2.5 million residents affected. Locals were erecting makeshift shelters on elevated land with the meagre belongings they had salvaged from the floodwaters.

In Mumbai, the number of victims from a building collapse following heavy rains rose to 13.

In the worst-affected Bangladesh district of Kurigram, deputy district administrator Hafizur Rahman told AFP a woman and four children died after their small boat sank in floodwaters.

Others were killed by landslides in Cox's Bazar district - home to nearly one million Rohingya Muslim refugees who have fled a military crackdown in Myanmar.

In Nepal, the aid agency Save the Children said severe flooding and landslides had left tens of thousands of people homeless, with many stranded outdoors or marooned.

At least 78 people have died and 16,000 families have been displaced.

"It's absolutely essential that we reach these communities to avoid this turning into a health emergency," Save the Children's Nepal country director Ned Olney said in a statement.

AFP

Government & Economy

Suu Kyi's bid to reform charter sparks rival protests in Myanmar

JTC partners NTU to launch advanced manufacturing training

Powell maintains fed pledge to act to sustain US expansion

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

More Singapore SMEs paying debt on time in Q2, led by building sector: Experian

Industry and campaigners spar over South Africa's carbon tax

Editor's Choice

BT_20190717_PGLAWSUIT_3837020.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prudential Singapore sues former top manager for up to S$2.5b

BT_20190717_JLBOS_3837019.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Discretionary portfolios finding favour with Bank of Singapore clients

BP_Hyflux_170719_12.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says Hyflux rescue deal may be worth up to S$535 million

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 Singapore Shopping Centre on en bloc market with S$255m reserve price
3 Prudential sues former top agency manager for up to S$2.5b over alleged poaching of 244 agents
4 New tripartite initiative to help Singapore firms hire persons with disabilities
5 How can blockchain help create better public services?

Must Read

BP_NODX_170719_46.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore exports post 4th month of double-digit decline with 17.3% plunge in June

doc769b3f6t6cmsdi16c0e_doc7435y7vlc3aprpmyhj9.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Go-Jek_170719_62.jpg
Jul 17, 2019
Garage

Visa invests undisclosed amount in Gojek’s Series F round

Jul 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

CCT to lease out entire 21 Collyer Quay office tower to WeWork after HSBC moves out

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly