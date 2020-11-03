You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea building two submarines, one capable of firing ballistic missiles, says lawmaker

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 10:31 PM

AK_nkms_0111.jpg
North Korea is building two new submarines, including one capable of firing ballistic missiles, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday, following a closed-door briefing by the South's National Intelligence Service.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] North Korea is building two new submarines, including one capable of firing ballistic missiles, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday, following a closed-door briefing by the South's National Intelligence Service.

North Korea has a large submarine fleet but only one known experimental submarine capable of carrying a ballistic missile.

"One of the submarines North Korea is building can carry a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)," Ha Tae-keung, an opposition party lawmaker on parliament's intelligence committee, told Reuters. "One is a modified Romeo Class and the other is a new medium-large size one." North Korea has been subject to UN Security Council sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump have met three times since 2018, but failed to make progress on US calls for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and North Korea's demands for an end to sanctions.

In July 2019 state media showed Mr Kim inspecting a large, newly built submarine. While North Korea did not describe the submarine's weapons systems, analysts said the apparent size of the vessel indicated it was designed to carry missiles.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Later that year North Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new SLBM from the sea, and last month it showcased a new SLBM design during a military parade in Pyongyang.

Mr Kim's vow to unveil new strategic weapons this year also led to speculation that North Korea could soon deploy an operational ballistic missile submarine.

North Korea showcased a total of 76 missiles in nine different types at a military parade on Oct 10, including the country's long-range weapons for the first time in two years, Yonhap news agency reported, citing Mr Ha.

After months of speculation over Mr Kim's health, South Korea's spies said there were no signs that the young leader was suffering from health problems, Yonhap reported.

The lawmaker also said there was circumstantial evidence indicating that Mr Kim had ordered an investigation into the North Korean troops who shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing in late September, Yonhap reported.

North Korea last week said the shooting of the South Korean man in its waters last month was a self-defensive measure amid concerns about the coronavirus.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing sentiment gauge rises by 0.2 point to 50.5 in October

Employers exempt from paying income tax on Jobs Support Scheme payouts

US Election Day begins

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Construction sector given more time and other help to share burden across value chain

Nine new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with seven imported and none in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 09:57 PM
Banking & Finance

China's Ant Group IPO postponed

[BEIJING] China's Ant Group must postpone its record-breaking IPO, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said Tuesday, as the...

Nov 3, 2020 09:42 PM
Companies & Markets

SIAEC records net loss of S$19m in H1, Covid-19 impact cushioned by govt grants

SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), the maintenance arm of Singapore Airlines, swung into a net loss of S$19 million...

Nov 3, 2020 09:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's manufacturing sentiment gauge rises by 0.2 point to 50.5 in October

SINGAPORE factories are tipped for more growth in October, as the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading touched a...

Nov 3, 2020 08:16 PM
Consumer

Robinsons' liquidators 'hopeful' of continuing sales to mid or end December

[SINGAPORE] Shoppers hoping to make their last purchases and at the two Robinsons outlets here may have until at...

Nov 3, 2020 08:06 PM
Government & Economy

Employers exempt from paying income tax on Jobs Support Scheme payouts

[SINGAPORE] Employers who have received wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will not have to pay...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

NWC does not expect all employers to need to cut wages in next 12 months: Josephine Teo

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

Gold inches lower as investors await US election outcome

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for