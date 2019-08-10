You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea fires 2 missiles in show of force, more can come: S Korea

Sat, Aug 10, 2019 - 6:25 AM
UPDATED Sat, Aug 10, 2019 - 10:17 AM

nz_nkm_100819.jpg
More missile launches are highly probable, as the North Korean military is conducting its own summer drills, South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles on Saturday morning, South Korea said, in a "show of force" against US-South Korea joint military exercises.

More missile launches are highly probable, as the North Korean military is conducting its own summer drills, South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.

The launch came a few hours after US President Donald Trump said he had received a "very beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has fired a series of missiles and rockets since Mr Kim and Mr Trump agreed at a June 30 meeting to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A US official said that at least one projectile was launched and that it appeared to be similar to previous short-range missiles fired by Pyongyang.

Two missiles flew about 400 kilometres (250 miles) at a height of about 48 kilometres, according to the South Korean military.

Mr Trump played down the recent North Korean weapons launches when he spoke to reporters earlier on Friday, saying: "I say it again: There have been no nuclear tests. The missile tests have all been short-range. No ballistic missile tests. No long-range missiles."

NOT HAPPY

Mr Kim has said the weapons tests were a response to US-South Korea military drills being held this month.

Mr Trump said Mr Kim had written in his letter that he was "not happy" about the war games and missile tests. He added he could have another meeting with Mr Kim.

The United States and South Korea have kicked off largely computer-simulated exercises as an alternative to previous large-scale annual drills that were halted to expedite denuclearisation talks.

North Korea decries such exercises as a rehearsal for war aimed at toppling its leadership.

The projectiles were fired at dawn on Saturday from an area around the northeastern city of Hamhung, South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said.

Large solid-fuel rocket engines for North Korea's ballistic missile program are most likely being produced at a factory complex in Hamhung, monitoring group 38 North said last year. Hamhung also has a testing site for those engines.

The missile launches on Saturday were apparently testing capabilities of a new short-range missile Pyongyang is developing, South Korea's presidential office said.

"Because of concerns that North Korea's series of launches can raise military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, ministers called for North Korea to stop it," the Blue House said, citing a meeting of South Korea's top security officials.

Kim Dong-yup, a former naval officer who teaches at Seoul's Kyungnam University, said the weapons tested on Saturday could be related to the completion of North Korea's new rocket artillery system that required multiple launches of the same kind.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

What’s left after a family business is sold?

US presidential candidate Biden says 'poor kids' are just as bright as 'white kids'

US-based experts suspect Russia blast involved nuclear-powered missile

Uproar over threatened cuts to US State Department budget

Trump defends immigration raids as 'good deterrent'

IMF warns increasing US tariffs could cut China growth sharply

Editor's Choice

BT_20190810_SUZANNE_3859783.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Life & Culture

Helping sports stars to bring home the bacon

nz_housing_100830.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Real Estate

Developers dangle higher commissions to clear less ideal units

BT_20190810_ABHOCK10_3859791.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

NetLink must move beyond household hook-ups for growth

Must Read

BT_20190810_IFC10NEW_3859513.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Brunch

Courting talent: Will Singapore remain attractive to the world's best?

BT_20190810_SUZANNE_3859783.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Life & Culture

Helping sports stars to bring home the bacon

BT_20190810_MAHATHIR_3859865.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Government & Economy

A celebration of Singapore's past and present

nz_housing_100830.jpg
Aug 10, 2019
Real Estate

Developers dangle higher commissions to clear less ideal units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly