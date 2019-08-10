North Korea fires two projectiles into sea off eastern coast: S Korea

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Saturday, South Korea's military said.

[SEOUL] North Korea fired two projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Saturday morning, South Korea's military said. This weapons launch follows a series of missile tests in recent months.

The South Korean presidential office said in a statement on Saturday that the latest projectile appears to be a short-range ballistic missile. A US official also said that at least one projectile was launched and that it appeared to be similar to previous short-range missiles fired by Pyongyang.

The launch was aimed at testing capabilities of North Korea's new type of short-range missile it is developing on its own, as well as protesting South Korea-US joint drills this month, South Korea said.

The presidential office added that the chief of South Korea's national security office, the country's defence minister and head of the intelligence agency held a video conference to discuss North Korea's weapons launch.

The latest launch comes shortly after US President Donald Trump said he had received a "very beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has fired a series of missiles and rockets since Mr Kim and Mr Trump agreed at a June 30 meeting to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.

Mr Trump played down the recent North Korean weapons launches when he spoke to reporters earlier on Friday, saying: "I say it again: There have been no nuclear tests. The missile tests have all been short-range. No ballistic missile tests. No long-range missiles."

Mr Trump also said Mr Kim had said he was "not happy" about the missile tests and US-South Korean war games, which the North Korean leader has said were a response to South Korea-US military drills being held this month. Mr Trump said he could have another meeting with Mr Kim.

The United States and South Korea have kicked off their largely computer-simulated exercises as an alternative to previous large-scale annual drills that were halted to expedite denuclearisation talks.

North Korea decries such exercises as a rehearsal for war aimed at toppling its leadership.

The projectiles were fired at dawn on Saturday from the area around the northeastern city of Hamhung, South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.

Large solid-fuel rocket engines for North Korea's ballistic missile programme are most likely being produced at a factory complex in Hamhung, monitoring group 38 North said last year. Hamhung also has a testing site for those engines.

Kim Dong-yup, a former naval officer who teaches at Seoul's Kyungnam University said the weapons tested on Saturday could be related to the completion of North Korea's new rocket artillery system that required multiple launches of the same kind.

REUTERS