You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea hiding missile bases, US researchers say

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 6:58 AM

COMBO-US-NKOREA-NUCLEAR-MISSILES-POLITICS-165517.jpg
North Korea is operating at least 13 undeclared bases to hide mobile, nuclear-capable missiles, a new study released Monday has found, raising fresh doubts over US President Donald Trump's signature foreign policy initiative.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] North Korea is operating at least 13 undeclared bases to hide mobile, nuclear-capable missiles, a new study released Monday has found, raising fresh doubts over US President Donald Trump's signature foreign policy initiative.

Mr Trump has hailed his June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as having opened the way to denuclearisation of the divided peninsula, defusing tensions that less than a year ago brought the two countries to the brink of conflict.

Since the summit in Singapore, North Korea has forgone nuclear and missile tests, dismantled a missile test site and promised to also break up the country's main nuclear complex.

But researchers at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington said they have located 13 missile operating bases that have not been declared by the government, and that there may be as many as 20.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's not like these bases have been frozen," Victor Cha, who leads CSIS's North Korea programme, told The New York Times, which first reported on the study.

"Work is continuing. What everybody is worried about is that Mr Trump is going to accept a bad deal - they give us a single test site and dismantle a few other things, and in return they get a peace agreement."

Mr Cha had been in line for appointment as US ambassador to South Korea, but was dropped because of disagreement with the Trump administration's approach.

While US sanctions on North Korea remain in place, enforcement by traditional trading partners China and Russia has relaxed since the summit, US officials have acknowledged.

The bases, which are scattered across the country, are located in underground facilities tunneled in narrow mountain valleys, according to the researchers.

They are designed to enable mobile missile launchers to quickly exit the underground facilities and move to previously prepared launch sites.

"Any missile at these bases can take a nuclear warhead," the report's co-author, Joseph Bermudez, an authority on North Korea, told the Times.

The bases are arranged in three belts across North Korea, according to the report, with those for strategic missiles deep inside the country.

Medium-range missiles capable of striking Japan and all of South Korea reportedly are deployed in an operational belt 90km to 150km north of the demilitarized zone.

Bases for shorter range missiles fit into a tactical belt 30 to 55 miles from the DMZ.

The researchers relied on satellite imagery, defector interviews and interviews with intelligence and government officials for their findings.

SAKKANMOL 

The report included a detailed profile of one such tactical missile operating base, illustrated with commercial satellite imagery, just 135km north-west of Seoul.

The imagery shows barely visible entrances to seven underground facilities at the Sakkanmol missile base - each protected from artillery fire and air strikes by 18m berms made from rock and dirt excavated from the site.

The size of the entrances, as well as the volume of soil removed, indicates the base could house a brigade-size missile unit with up to 18 mobile launchers, the report said.

Concealed under two earth-covered shelters near one of the entrances is a drive-through facility where missile launchers are armed, fueled and maintained.

Barracks, administration facilities, support buildings and greenhouses for food are visible further down the valley.

The entrances to the underground facilities "are frequently hidden from sight in satellite imagery during spring and summer, just visible during fall and visible in winter after a snowfall," the report said.

The Times said the Pentagon had planned to begin deploying a new generation of small, inexpensive satellites to track North Korea's mobile missiles, but the programme has been held up by bureaucratic and budget disputes.

STALLED NEGOTIATIONS 

Mr Trump has said he hopes to meet again soon with Kim, but there are signs of growing friction in the negotiations with North Korean officials, which appear to have stalled.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had been scheduled to meet Kim's right-hand man, Kim Yong Chol, in New York last week to discuss denuclearization efforts and prepare for a possible second summit, according to the State Department.

But on Thursday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said North Korea postponed the meeting "because they weren't ready."

The United States, meanwhile, has delayed approval of several requests for exemptions to UN sanctions to deliver tractors, spare parts and other humanitarian relief supplies to North Korea, according to documents seen by AFP.

AFP

Government & Economy

UK PM says working 'extremely hard' to save elusive Brexit deal

Amnesty strips Aung San Suu Kyi of highest honour

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

Singapore's fintech drive arcs towards financial inclusion

Businesses must do their part for greater Asean integration: PM Lee

Asean on track to realise 2025 vision of free and open trade

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses
5 Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

Must Read

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

BT_20181113_JLMAS13_3615110.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's fintech drive arcs towards financial inclusion

file72f67qf0oiw17cmdb1tg.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Smarter transportation critical for Emerging Asia's growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening