North Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent virus: US

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 12:59 PM

North Korean authorities have issued shoot-to-kill orders to prevent the coronavirus entering the country from China, according to the commander of US forces in the South.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] North Korean authorities have issued shoot-to-kill orders to prevent the coronavirus entering the country from China, according to the commander of US forces in the South.

The impoverished North - whose crumbling health system would struggle to cope with a major virus...

