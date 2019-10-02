You are here

North Korea may have fired just one missile: Japan government

Wed, Oct 02, 2019 - 11:32 AM

Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday the ballistic missile North Korea launched earlier in the day may have split into two before falling into waters off Japan's west coast.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Japanese government earlier said North Korea appeared to have launched two missiles.

"At the moment, it seems that one missile was launched and that split into two and fell. We are conducting analysis for details," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a regular news conference.

