North Korea missiles launched under guidance of leader Kim: state media

Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - 6:55 AM

BP_Kim Jong Un_260719_18.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new-type of tactical guided weapon" as a "solemn warning to South Korean military warmongers," state news wire KCNA said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of "a new-type of tactical guided weapon" as a "solemn warning to South Korean military warmongers," state news wire KCNA said on Friday.

Kim "personally organised and guided" the firing of the "state-of-the-art weaponry system" on Thursday, KCNA said, a reference to the two short-range missiles fired into the sea.

It was Pyongyang's first missile test since an impromptu meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump last month.

