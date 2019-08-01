You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korean man crosses DMZ into South: military

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 8:01 AM

BP_DMZ_010819_28.jpg
The military said the man was spotted moving towards the South after crossing the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) late on Wednesday night.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] A North Korean man has crossed the demilitarised zone into South Korea and was in Seoul's custody early Thursday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

There was no immediate word on the man's identity or the reasons for his apparent defection across the heavily fortified border.

The military said the man was spotted moving towards the South after crossing the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) late on Wednesday night.

"The military has obtained custody of a person in accordance with procedures," the JCS said in a brief statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The unidentified person is a North Korean man and the relevant government agency is questioning him on how he crossed the border and his motives," it added.

"No particular North Korean military movement is seen across the border," it continued.

More than 30,000 North Koreans have escaped from the reclusive state to the South since the two were separated by war more than 65 years ago, according to government data, many of them driven by prolonged economic hardship.

Pyongyang is under heavy economic sanctions because of its multiple nuclear tests and missile launches, the latest of which came this week.

It denounces defectors - who are an important source for accounts of the regime's brutal treatment of its citizens - as "human scum".

Contact between the North and South has been minimal since February, when a second summit between the US and Pyongyang collapsed without an agreement over possible denuclearisation and sanctions relief.

The border is the Cold War's last frontier, separating the nuclear-armed North from the democratic and economically advanced South.

 

AFP

Government & Economy

US-South Korea military exercises still on despite North's warnings

Chinese billionaire indicted in US$1.8b tariff evasion scheme

Britain doubles Brexit funding for 2019

Three charged in France for plotting 'terrorist' killing

US has intel that Osama bin Laden's son is dead: report

Trump says Federal Reserve 'let us down,' wanted 'aggressive rate-cutting cycle'

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BT_20190801_CTNESTE1_3851084.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Singapore to house Neste's biggest renewable products plant

BP_Federal Reserve_010819_12.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate to 'insure' against global uncertainties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly