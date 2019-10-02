You are here

North Korean projectile may have breached Japan's EEZ: Tokyo

Wed, Oct 02, 2019 - 8:25 AM

nz_nkm_021022.jpg
One of the projectiles fired by North Korea early Wednesday appears to have fallen into Japan's exclusive economic zone, the top government spokesman said.
PHOTO: AFP

"At around 7.10am (1010 GMT), two projectiles were launched from the eastern coast of North Korea," Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

"One of them appears to have fallen into waters... inside Japan's exclusive economic zone," the chief cabinet secretary said.

The comments came after South Korea's military said the North on Wednesday fired projectiles toward the sea, a day after Pyongyang signalled a resumption of nuclear talks with the US.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had instructed his ministers to investigate, Mr Suga said.

AFP

