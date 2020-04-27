You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim 'alive and well': Seoul

Mon, Apr 27, 2020 - 9:01 AM

AB_kimjongun_270420.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "alive and well", a top security adviser to the South's President Moon Jae-in said, downplaying rumours over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is "alive and well", a top security adviser to the South's President Moon Jae-in said, downplaying rumours over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary.

"Our government position is firm," said Mr Moon's special adviser on national security Moon Chung In, in an interview with CNN on Sunday. "Kim Jong Un is alive and well."

The adviser said that Kim had been staying in Wonsan - a resort town in the country's east - since April 13, adding: "No suspicious movements have so far been detected."

Conjecture about Kim's health has grown since his conspicuous absence from the April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il Sung, the North's founder - the most important day in the country's political calendar.

Kim has not made a public appearance since presiding over a Workers' Party politburo meeting on April 11, and the following day state media reported him inspecting fighter jets at an air defence unit.

SEE ALSO

Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor

His absence has unleashed a series of unconfirmed media reports over his condition, which officials in Seoul previously poured cold water on.

"We have nothing to confirm and no special movement has been detected inside North Korea as of now," the South's presidential office said in a statement last week.

Daily NK, an online media outlet run mostly by North Korean defectors, has reported Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month.

Citing an unidentified source inside the country, it said Kim, who is in his mid-30s, had needed urgent treatment due to heavy smoking, obesity and fatigue.

Soon afterwards, CNN reported that Washington was "monitoring intelligence" that Kim was in "grave danger" after undergoing surgery, quoting what it said was an anonymous US official.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected reports that Kim was ailing but declined to state when he was last in touch with him.

On Monday, the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported that Kim had sent a message of thanks to workers on the giant Wonsan Kalma coastal tourism project.

It was the latest in a series of reports in recent days of statements issued or actions taken in Kim's name, although none has carried any pictures of him.

Satellite images reviewed by 38North, a US-based think tank, showed a train probably belonging to Kim at a station in Wonsan last week.

It cautioned that the train's presence did not "indicate anything about his health" but did "lend weight" to reports he was staying on the country's eastern coast.

Reporting from inside the isolated North is notoriously difficult, especially on anything to do with its leadership, which is among its most closely guarded secrets.

Previous absences from the public eye on Kim's part have prompted speculation about his health.

In 2014 he dropped out of sight for nearly six weeks before reappearing with a cane. Days later, the South's spy agency said he had undergone surgery to remove a cyst from his ankle.

AFP

Government & Economy

US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

South Korea finance ministry says to boost loans to developing countries fighting coronavirus

Big fall in Covid-19 deaths in France in last 24 hours: health officials

Train likely belonging to North Korea's Kim seen at resort town: US monitor

Virus death tolls ease off in hard-hit parts of Europe

New York may partially reopen May 15: Cuomo

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 27, 2020 09:03 AM
Government & Economy

US records 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States recorded 1,330 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to...

Apr 27, 2020 08:56 AM
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical Q1 profit drops 45.4% as China division 'severely impacted' by Covid-19

RAFFLES Medical Group's profit after tax almost halved in the first quarter this year as its China healthcare...

Apr 27, 2020 08:54 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, SIA, Singtel, OCBC, Biolidics, Raffles Medical

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Apr 27, 2020 08:31 AM
Consumer

Amazon tests screening new merchants for fraud via video calls in pandemic

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc is piloting the use of video conference calls to verify the identity of merchants who...

Apr 27, 2020 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher ahead of BoJ meeting

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday in cautious trade ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision later in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.