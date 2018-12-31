You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim sent message to Trump on nuclear talks: report

Mon, Dec 31, 2018 - 9:52 AM

BP_KJU_311218_7.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a "conciliatory message" to US President Donald Trump amid stalled nuclear negotiations, South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a "conciliatory message" to US President Donald Trump amid stalled nuclear negotiations, South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported on Monday.

Mr Kim's "letter-like" message to Mr Trump was delivered on Friday through an unspecified channel, the newspaper reported, citing an unnamed diplomatic source. The report did not include details about the substance of the message but said they related to US-North Korea talks.

On Sunday, the office of South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said Mr Kim had sent a letter to his counterpart in Seoul saying he wants to hold more inter-Korean summits next year to achieve denuclearisation of the peninsula.

Neither the US State Department nor the US Embassy in Seoul had an immediate comment about the report of Mr Kim's message to Mr Trump when contacted by Reuters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At a summit with Mr Trump in Singapore in June, Mr Kim vowed to work towards denuclearisation.

However, both sides have struggled to make progress on this matter. They are also yet to reschedule a meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol after an abrupt cancellation in November.

Pyongyang's state media has credited Mr Trump for his "willingness" to continue dialogue, but has also slammed the State Department for tightening sanctions.

The stalled negotiations had an impact on inter-Korean ties, including Mr Kim's unrealised plan to visit Seoul this year as agreed their summit in Pyongyang in September.

The Chosun Ilbo report also said Mr Kim wrote in the letter to Mr Moon that he would come to the South "in the near future" after giving a New Year address on Tuesday.

Mr Kim's New Year address provides a rare public appearance for the young leader and is closely watched by neighbouring countries as it is seen setting the tone for his domestic and foreign policies.

According to Mr Moon's spokesman, Mr Kim said in the letter to the South Korean president that he was sorry his previously planned trip to Seoul this year did not take place, expressing his "strong resolve" to make it happen while monitoring the situation.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending flat in November: MAS data

China slowdown continues with factory gauge down to 2016 level

Cyberattack disrupts printing of major US newspapers

Brexit sends Britons seeking Irish passports up 22% in 2018

Germany to champion global order that's under attack, says Merkel

Bangladesh PM Hasina records big victory amid vote rigging claims

Editor's Choice

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_KRALLIANZ_3655294.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

BT_20181231_KOPI31_3655316.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia Smelting Corp fires up as tin demand shines

Most Read

1 Sunpower COO resigns for personal reasons
2 Singapore shares close 0.3% up on Friday
3 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
4 Keppel, SPH announce firm intention to make M1 offer
5 Citi cuts Q1 iPhone production estimates on weak demand

Must Read

Dec 31, 2018
SME

SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities

BT_20181231_P2019C6J3_3654859.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Jobs creation seen taking a break amid economic uncertainty

BT_20181231_UWOUTLOOK3160VG_3655308.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019

BT_20181231_NAHTREND31_3655314.jpg
Dec 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia's emerging markets seen bringing more pain to investors in 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening