Northern Irish DUP says UK government's Brexit legal advice is devastating

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 9:48 PM

[LONDON] The deputy leader of the Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May's government described the government's full legal advice on Brexit as devastating.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are unhappy with the EU divorce deal's so-called backstop provision which will align Northern Ireland more closely with the European Union than the rest of the United Kingdom if no other way can be found to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

"Devastating," Nigel Dodds said on Twitter after the advice was published. "The legal advice just published proves NI (Northern Ireland) would be in full EU Customs Union while GB (Great Britain) is not."

The government was forced to publish the legal advice in full after being found in contempt of parliament for failing to do so.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

