Norway to use all three vaccines to stop Covid-19, says health minister

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 6:53 PM

Norway will use the three vaccines developed by Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and BioNTech in its first push to inoculate its population against Covid-19, the country's health minister said on Friday.
In the first quarter of 2021, Oslo expects to receive a total of 2.5 million doses, covering 1.25 million people.

Norway's population is 5.4 million.

Non-EU Norway will get access to vaccines obtained by the European Union thanks to Sweden, an EU member that will buy more than it needs and sell them to Norway.

