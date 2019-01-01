Nov business lending chilled by headwinds

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
BUSINESS lending to key industries has weakened, as sharp geopolitical headwinds blowing into 2019 keep investors wary about the strength of global growth ahead.
Based on preliminary figures on bank lending in November, the overall weakness in business lending over the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg