Novel coronavirus could cut global growth by 0.1% to 0.4%: ADB

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 11:13 AM

[MANILA] The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Friday the novel coronavirus outbreak is set to trim global and developing Asia's economic growth this year.

The outbreak could slash global gross domestic product by 0.1 to 0.4 per cent while economic growth in China and developing Asia, excluding China, could be trimmed by 0.3 to 1.7 per cent and 0.2 to 0.5 per cent, respectively, the ADB said in an analysis that outlined best and worst case scenarios. REUTERS

