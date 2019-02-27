You are here

NTUC’s e2i to launch survey to address barista and chef skill gaps

Wed, Feb 27, 2019 - 1:39 PM
The Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) is launching an industry-wide survey to identify and address gaps in the training and competencies of chefs and baristas.
THE Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) is launching an industry-wide survey to identify and address gaps in the training and competencies of chefs and baristas.

e2i is the National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) network for individuals and companies seeking skills and solutions for growth.

NTUC said that as the global and local economy moves into Industry 4.0 (also known as the fourth industrial revolution), the food and beverage (F&B) industry in Singapore will likewise be disrupted by new technologies and trends. As more companies adopt these technologies, workers in these companies find themselves struggling to adapt to or to use these new technologies, it added.

Through its research, e2i aims to better develop training programmes and nurture relevant skills with the end goal of transforming the current chef and barista role to be more in line with the demands for Industry 4.0.

With the broad overview of the skills sets future workers will require, e2i is working towards translating Worker 4.0 into industry-specific goals, said NTUC. This research will be targeted at identifying the gaps in training and competencies in professional chefs and baristas, to better develop training programmes and nurture relevant skills "with the end goal of transforming the current chef and barista to become Chef 4.0 and Barista 4.0".

As part of a year-long process, the research's first phase will begin this month as the first phase, and will comprise a holistic research methodology that includes a public survey and in-depth interviews. After this initial phase, a curriculum is to be developed and rolled-out for adoption.

The research component will be helmed by local F&B solutions provider Novitee and marketing agency Addpetizer.

Gilbert Tan, chief executive officer of e2i, said: “Even if F&B companies adopt all the advanced technologies available, at the end of the day we still need the workers to be onboard the transformation journey. They must comprehend and embrace these technologies to fully utilise them to move forward in tandem with the F&B industry,”

