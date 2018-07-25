You are here

Home > Government & Economy

NTUC chief calls for more companies to voluntarily raise retirement age

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 3:56 PM

LABOUR chief Ng Chee Meng has called for more employers to voluntarily raise the retirement age of their workers beyond the statutory requirement of 62, as he commended Gardens by the Bay for being the latest company to do so.

A raised retirement age will allow older workers to continue working, earn an income and contribute, he said.

Mr Ng was speaking on Wednesday at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding in which Gardens by the Bay pledged to raise its retirement age to 65 from next year (2019).

"NTUC fully supports this initiative by the Gardens. It is something that we hope other employers will follow," said Mr Ng, who is Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"(Older workers) have experience and are valuable assets. Employees should value and re-employ our older workers," he added.

A unionised company under the Attractions, Resorts & Entertainment Union (AREU), Gardens by the Bay currently has 20 workers who are above the age of 60.

According to NTUC, other companies that have made similar moves to raise the retirement age, or that do not stipulate any retirement age in their employment contracts, include the Singapore American School, Novotel Clarke Quay Singapore and ComfortDelgro Group.

The statutory retirement age has been fixed at 62 for the past two decades. It was last raised in 1999 from 60 to 62. However, companies must offer re-employment to eligible workers up to age 67. This threshold was upped from 65 to 67 in July last year.

In May, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo announced the formation of a work group that will address older workers' concerns as Singapore's workforce ages.

Among other things, it will consider Singapore's next moves on the retirement and re-employment age, and review the longer-term relevance of these policies.

The work group consists of high-level representatives from the unions, employers and the Government.

Mr Ng said on Wednesday that the NTUC will work with this work group to consider issues affecting older workers, including the need to develop clearer guidelines on adjustments to the employment terms of re-employed workers.

Older workers are one of three groups of workers that Mr Ng said he wants to focus on after he was elected labour chief in May. The other two groups are low-wage workers and middle-aged middle-income workers.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Firms urged to join data protection certification pilot scheme

Trump heard on leaked tape with Michael Cohen discussing payments

Brics emerging economies meet as US trade war looms

May’s new Brexit secretary manages to stay in the room

15 detained in China vaccine scandal

Temasek talks 10-year US dollar bonds at 90 to 95 basis points over Treasuries, sources say

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4eyun9r ST PHOTO LIM YAOHUI.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Most middle-market Singapore firms see 6% or more growth this year, outpacing global peers: EY

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek talks 10-year US dollar bonds at 90 to 95 basis points over Treasuries, sources say

2018-05-30T044433Z_18622655_RC17A26D6880_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-LONG-HAUL.JPG
Jul 25, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, Banyan Tree, Vard, Mapletree Industrial Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening