Number of significant issues to resolve in Brexit talks says EU

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 - 7:11 PM

The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told the bloc's executive arm on Wednesday that "a number of significant issues" remained unresolved in last-ditch talks with Britain, European Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said.
EPA

Mr Avramopoulos was speaking after Mr Barnier updated all 28 EU commissioners in Brussels on Brexit.

"Technical-level discussion with the UK continued late into the night last night and are ongoing as we speak now. Talks have been constructive but there still remain a number of significant issues to resolve." 

REUTERS

