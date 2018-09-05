NUS pumps S$25m into co-creating 250 startups

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE National University of Singapore (NUS) will be setting aside S$25 million to co-create up to 250 companies over the next five years through a new initiative announced by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.
The NUS Graduate Research Innovation Programme (Grip)
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg